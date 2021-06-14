POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
RECKLESS BURNING, OFFENSIVE LITTERING, FIRST-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Pearl Naomi Adair, 41, Baker City, 3:55 a.m. Saturday, June 12 on Rose Street near the railroad tracks; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (3 Baker County Justice Court warrants), SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING, ATTEMPTED SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Joshua Adam Carpenter, 35, Baker City, 11:48 p.m. Friday, June 11 at 2533 10th St. No. 12; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
CONTEMPT OF COURT, CRIMINAL TRESPASSING (Baker County Circuit Court warrants): Bill Todd Schisler, 40, Baker City, 7:05 p.m. Friday, June 11 at 10th and Campbell streets; cited and released.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Jason Richard Harris, 48, Baker City, 3:21 p.m. Friday, June 11 on Slough Road; cited and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.