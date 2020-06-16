Deaths
Maurice McKinnis: 86, of Baker City, died June 14, 2020, at his home after an extended illness. Services are under the direction of Coles Tribute Center. To light a candle in memory of Maurice, go to www.colestributecenter.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County warrant): Trevor James Heath, 24, of Baker City, 2:38 p.m. Friday, in the 2400 block of Resort Street; cited and released.
Crime report
FIRST-DEGREE BURGLARY: At 1120 Grove St., between 2 p.m. June 12 and about 2:30 p.m. June 13; Police Chief Ray Duman said a burglar entered the vacant house through an unsecured window and removed a red Honda motor scooter and other miscellaneous items including a portable air conditioner and dishes belonging to Kelly Lynn Hardy, 58.
SECOND-DEGREE BURGLARY: At the Sunridge Inn, between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. June 12; Police Chief Ray Duman said the area of Sonny’s Bar and Grill was entered through a patio side door in need of repair; the burglar removed two Apple iPads valued at $600 each and two credit card readers valued at $60 each from the business. Duman said a camera in the bar recorded the incident. Police are following up on the case. Officers are attempting to locate a potential suspect identified in the video, Duman said.
FIRST-DEGREE BURGLARY: At 2240 Failing Ave., between 3:30 p.m. June 5 and noon June 6, Maxwell Prevo, 26, reported that a burglar entered his home through a window and took several items including a .22-caliber rifle, a television, an archery bow, a laptop computer, a snowboard and a cellphone charger.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
MENACING: Vang Meng Saechao, 61, of Oakland, California; 2:04 p.m. Saturday, on Snake River Road; Saechao was taken to the Baker County Jail where he was cited and released.
Crime report
A first-degree burglary at 45043 Pocahontas Road was reported to the Sheriff’s Office at 6:36 p.m. Sunday; no other information about the crime was available in time for this report; the investigation is continuing.
Baker City Fire Department
Monday, June 15
9:02 a.m. — a fire was reported in a storage shed adjoining a carport at the home of Kim Sheldon at 3360 H St. The fire apparently started in the shed, said Baker City Fire Department Battalion Chief Sara Blair. The cause had not been determined at press time Monday and the investigation has been turned over to Oregon State Police. Firefighters had extinguished the blaze and returned to the station by 10:12 a.m., Blair said. She estimated damage to the shed and its contents at about $5,000. No one was hurt in the fire. Sheldon’s single-wide mobile home was not damaged. A portion of the skirting got warm and was blown off during the firefighting effort, but was easily reattached, Blair said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.