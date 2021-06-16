FUNERAL PENDING

Beth Johnson: A celebration of her life will take place Saturday, June 26 at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Nazarene, 1250 Hughes Lane in Baker City. For those who would like to make a donation in Beth’s memory, the family suggests Hilary’s Benevolent Fund through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.

POLICE LOG

Baker City Police

Arrests, citations

CONTEMPT OF COURT (2 Baker County Justice Court warrants): Alex Cooper Horn, 25, 10:49 a.m. Tuesday, June 15 in the 200 block of Bridge Street; cited and released.

CONTEMPT OF COURT (9 Baker County Justice Court warrants): Michael Myers-Gabiola, 29, Baker City, 4:53 p.m. Monday, June 14 on the Leo Adler Memorial Parkway at Madison Street; cited and released.

Baker County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests, citations

SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Fabian Rene Dilulo, 60, of Huntington, 7:49 p.m. Monday, June 14 in Huntington; cited and released.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.