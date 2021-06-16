FUNERAL PENDING
Beth Johnson: A celebration of her life will take place Saturday, June 26 at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Nazarene, 1250 Hughes Lane in Baker City. For those who would like to make a donation in Beth’s memory, the family suggests Hilary’s Benevolent Fund through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (2 Baker County Justice Court warrants): Alex Cooper Horn, 25, 10:49 a.m. Tuesday, June 15 in the 200 block of Bridge Street; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (9 Baker County Justice Court warrants): Michael Myers-Gabiola, 29, Baker City, 4:53 p.m. Monday, June 14 on the Leo Adler Memorial Parkway at Madison Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Fabian Rene Dilulo, 60, of Huntington, 7:49 p.m. Monday, June 14 in Huntington; cited and released.
