POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
DOMESTIC FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT: David Samuel Cutshall, 38, of 1345 Elm St., 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, at Madison and Grove streets; jailed and later released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Adrienna Dione Morris, 22, of Baker City, 7:16 p.m. Tuesday, at the police department; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE THEFT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Timothy Kelly Slaney, 31, of 1560 Indiana Ave., No. 109, 11:23 p.m. Tuesday, in the 1200 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Two Baker County Circuit Court warrants): Edward Allen Braswell, 45, of Baker City, 8:37 p.m. Monday, in the 1400 block of Madison Street; cited and released.
VIOLATION OF CONDITIONAL RELEASE AGREEMENT (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Michael S. Myers-Gabiola, 29, of 3805 Cedar St., 6:34 p.m. Monday, at his home; cited and released.
Crime reports
SECOND-DEGREE BURGLARY and FIRST-DEGREE THEFT: Kevin Logsdon, owner of York’s Covered Wagon convenience store at 1549 Campbell St., reported at 4:12 p.m. Monday the theft of a 9 mm handgun valued at $479 and binoculars valued at $750. Police Chief Ray Duman said officers have identified a suspect after reviewing video from the store; the investigation is continuing.
Baker City Fire Dept.
1:07 a.m. Tuesday — Four Baker City firefighters were dispatched to the area of 4100 Indiana Ave. on a report of smoke and sparks emitting from the top of a power pole, Batallion Chief David Blair stated in a press release. Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative was notified and OTEC workers responded with equipment to disconnect and deactivate the power and pole. Firefighters transferred the situation to the OTEC crew and cleared the scene after one hour and seven minutes, Blair’s report stated.
