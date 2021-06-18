DEATHS
Eric Taylor: 55, of Halfway, died June 17, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
FUNERAL PENDING
James Young: Memorial service, Saturday, June 26 at 2 p.m. at the Harvest Christian Church, 3720 Birch St. in Baker City. For those who would like to a make a donation in James’ honor, the family suggests either Heart’N Home Hospice or Best Friends of Baker through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
VIOLATION OF RESTRAINING ORDER: James Leroy Edison, 73, 12:06 p.m. Thursday, June 17 in the 2000 block of Seventh Street; jailed.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Ian Matthew Clark, 43, Baker City, 4:59 a.m. Thursday, June 17 at 10th and E streets; cited and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.