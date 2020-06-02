Deaths

Kurtis Coleman: 62, of Baker City, died May 31, 2020, at his home. Gray’s West & Co. is seeking Kurtis’s family members. Any relative or anyone who knows one of his relatives is asked to call the funeral home at 541-523-3677 or to send an email to gwestco@eoni.com

PROBATION VIOLATION (Baker County warrant): Amber Lynne Pack, 43, of Baker City, 7:41 a.m. Friday, in the 1500 block of East Street; cited in lieu of custody.

