John L. ‘Jack’ Jacobson: 81, a retired attorney, died June 20, 2021, at his home in Rock Creek near Haines. Services are under the direction of Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814 To light a candle in memory of Jack, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
Beth Johnson: A celebration of her life will take place Saturday, June 26 at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Nazarene, 1250 Hughes Lane in Baker City. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Dan Harmon: Celebration of life potluck (his family will provide the meat) will be Saturday, June 26 at noon at Dan’s Home, 17501 Deer Park Loop. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
James Oliver (J.O.) Maxwell: Graveside memorial service with Air Force military honors, Monday, July 5 at 10 a.m. at the Haines Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Haines Elementary School or a charity of your choice through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. Pam Maxwell is compiling a memory book for the family. If you have a fond memory or copy of a photo, please send them to Pam Maxwell, 15177 Muddy Creek Lane, Haines, OR 97833.
Don Phillips: A celebration of his life will take place Saturday, July 17 at 1 p.m. in the Family Life Center at the Nazarene Church, 1250 Hughes Lane in Baker City. The family asks that if you have any special memories you’d like to share, please mail them to Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
HARASSMENT, MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL BY CONSUMPTION: Justin James Smith, 20, Baker City, 5:45 p.m. Sunday, June 20 in the 2500 block of Ninth Street; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Laura Feign Osterkamp, 57, Baker City, 12:26 a.m. Friday, June 18 in the 1200 block of Place Street; cited and released.
THEFT (out-of-county warrant): Zachary Aron Carter, 23, Baker City, 9:19 a.m. Sunday, June 20 at the sheriff’s office; jailed.
