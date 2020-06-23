Deaths
Marvin “Marv” Jensen: of Richland, died June 22, 2020, at his home with his wife at his side. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences may be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
FUNERAL PENDING
Betty Myers: Celebration of life, Saturday, June 27, at 11 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. For those who would like to make a memorial donation in honor of Betty, the family suggests Hilary’s Benevolent Fund through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Maurice ‘Mac’ McKinnis: Private family service Tuesday, June 30, at Coles Tribute Center, with vault interment to follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. A celebration of life will take place later at the Baker City United Methodist Church for family and friends of Mac. To light a candle in memory of Mac, go to www.colestributecenter.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
DOMESTIC MENACING and SECOND-DEGREE DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Jason Lloyd Dinger, 41, of Baker City, 6:43 p.m. Saturday, at 10th and Estes streets; booked at the Baker County Jail and released on bail.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Juan Pablo Burgos, 59, transient, 8:25 p.m. Saturday, on East Street near the Fairgrounds; cited and released.
FIRST-DEGREE THEFT: Kimberly Holt, 52, of 2093 17th St., Saturday, cited and released. Police Chief Ray Duman said Holt took a service dog belonging to Wendy Johnson, 48, of Baker City; the dog was recovered after police executed a search warrant at Holt’s home.
Crime reports
SECOND-DEGREE BURGLARY: Wilma Phegley, 76, of Baker City, reported Friday that her home was entered and a DVD player valued at $70 and four McDonald’s gift cards valued at $5 each were taken. Police said there was no sign of forced entry.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, DRIVING WHILE OPERATOR’S LICENSE SUSPENDED and DRIVING UNINSURED: Gage Michael Niehaus, 20, of Baker City, 5:23 p.m. Thursday, at Birch and D streets; cited and released.
PROVIDING FALSE INFORMATION TO A POLICE OFFICER: Kenzie Renae Sherman, 19, of Baker City, 5:23 p.m. Thursday at Birch and D streets; cited and released.
DRIVING WHILE OPERATOR’S LICENSE SUSPENDED, (Misdemeanor): Mayling Lariza Lozano Molina, 26, address unavailable by press time today, 3:44 p.m. Friday, in the westbound lanes of Interstate 84 near Durkee; cited and released.
