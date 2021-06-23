FUNERALS PENDING
Beth Johnson: A celebration of her life will take place Saturday, June 26 at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Nazarene, 1250 Hughes Lane in Baker City. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Dan Harmon: Celebration of life potluck (his family will provide the meat) will be Saturday, June 26 at noon at Dan’s Home, 17501 Deer Park Loop. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Eric Dale Taylor: Traditional funeral Saturday, June 26 at 11 a.m. at the Pine Valley Fairground Exhibit Hall in Halfway. Interment will be at Pine Haven Cemetery. Friends are invited to join the family for a reception at the Exhibit Hall, immediately following the interment. For those who would like to make a memorial donation in Eric’s memory, the family suggests the Pine Valley Fair Association through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
James Richard Young: Memorial service Saturday, June 26 at 2 p.m. at the Harvest Christian Church, 3720 Birch St. For those who would like to make a donation in honor of Jim, the family suggests either Heart ’N Home Hospice or Best Friends of Baker through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Mildred A. Wall: Memorial Mass will be Sunday, June 27 at 2 p.m. at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral, 2235 First St. Friends of Millie are welcome. If you wish, Millie would always appreciate a donation to the Oregon Humane Society or the ASPCA.
James Oliver (J.O.) Maxwell: Graveside memorial service with Air Force military honors, Monday, July 5 at 10 a.m. at the Haines Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Haines Elementary School or a charity of your choice through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. Pam Maxwell is compiling a memory book for the family. If you have a fond memory or copy of a photo, please send them to Pam Maxwell, 15177 Muddy Creek Lane, Haines, OR 97833.
Don Phillips: A celebration of his life will take place Saturday, July 17 at 1 p.m. in the Family Life Center at the Nazarene Church, 1250 Hughes Lane in Baker City. The family asks that if you have any special memories you’d like to share, please mail them to Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Michael Myers-Gabiola, 39, transient, 2:48 a.m. Wednesday, June 23 in the 1500 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
VIOLATION OF RESTRAINING ORDER: Sean Dean Taylor, 30, Baker City, 3:35 p.m. Tuesday, June 22 at 15th and H streets; jailed.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (out-of-county warrant): Steven Michael McBride, 39, Baker City, 5:36 a.m. Tuesday, June 22 on D Street near Walnut Street; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Kaitlan Galvan, 23, Baker City, 11:45 p.m. Monday, June 21 in the 2300 block of Baker Street; cited and released.
PROBATION VIOLATION: Loren Dean Prevo, 28, Baker City, 11:03 p.m. Monday, June 21 in the 2400 block of Clark Street; jailed.
