Deaths
David M. Grover: 64, of Baker City, died June 19, 2020, at his home. At his request, cremation was held under the direction of Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in memory of David, go to www.colestributecenter.com
Eric Wayne Sherman: 43, of Baker City, died June 22, 2020, near Haines. Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel is in charge of arrangements. To light a candle for Eric or to leave a condolence for his family, go to www.grayswestco.com
Robert Eugene Stone: 58, of Baker City, died June 23, 2020, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Meridian, Idaho. Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel is in charge of arrangements. To light a candle in memory of Robert, or to leave an online condolence for the family, go to www.grayswestco.com
FUNERAL PENDING
Betty Myers: Celebration of life, Saturday, June 27, at 11 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. For those who would like to make a memorial donation in honor of Betty, the family suggests Hilary’s Benevolent Fund through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Nicole Wilkerson, 43, of Baker City, 3:48 p.m. Tuesday, at 2000 Wells St.; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
ASSAULT IV DOMESTIC: Sierra Jean Dougharity, 31, W. Airport Road, 12:43 p.m. Tuesday, at her home; jailed and later granted a conditional release.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Two Baker County Justice Court warrants): Jestin Lee Harding, 37, transient, 4:59 p.m. Monday, at the Baker County Jail where he had been held since June 6 on other charges. Harding was cited and released on the warrants Monday. He also was released from the jail where he had been held since June 6 on domestic violence charges. On Monday, Harding pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree assault, according to court records. He was sentenced to 15 days in jail and given credit for the 16 days he had served since his arrest. He also was placed on 18 months’ probation with special conditions requiring him to obtain a domestic violence evaluation and follow any recommended treatment. He also must have no contact with his victim and report to his probation officer within 24 hours. Other charges of strangulation and harassment were dismissed in a plea agreement with the district attorney’s office.
Oregon State Police
DRIVING WHILE OPERATOR’S LICENSE SUSPENDED (in both Oregon and Washington) and DRIVING UNINSURED: Alida Peralta Zaragoza, 29, of Sunnyside, Washington, 9:56 a.m. Friday, June 19, in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 at Baker City; cited and released; the Jeep Wrangler she was driving was towed from the scene and the driver was provided a ride into Baker City. The vehicle’s owner drove from Washington to get the vehicle out of impound on Friday, Sr. Trooper David Aydelotte stated in his daily media log.
