Deaths
Rowena Royal: 89, of Baker City, died June 24, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Coles Tribute Center.To leave an online condolence for her family, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Mildred A. Wall: Memorial Mass Sunday, June 27 at 2 p.m. at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral, 2235 First St. Friends of Millie are welcome. If you wish, Millie would always appreciate a donation to the Oregon Humane Society or the ASPCA.
Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Riseley: Graveside service Saturday, July 3 at 11 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. For those who would like to make a memorial donation in honor of Liz, the family suggests either St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Heart ’N Home Hospice (Opal Foundation) through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
James Oliver (J.O.) Maxwell: Graveside memorial service with Air Force military honors, Monday, July 5 at 10 a.m. at the Haines Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Haines Elementary School or a charity of your choice through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. Pam Maxwell is compiling a memory book for the family. If you have a fond memory or copy of a photo, please send them to Pam Maxwell, 15177 Muddy Creek Lane, Haines, OR 97833.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County warrant), OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT: Pearl Naomi Adair, 40, Baker City, 4:11 p.m. Thursday, June 24 in the Highway 7 underpass; jailed.
PROBATION VIOLATION: Jason Lee Troyer, 45, Baker City, 12:06 p.m. Thursday, June 24 in the 1200 block of Campbell Street; jailed.
SECOND-DEGREE CHILD NEGLECT (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Amelia Josephine Idalski, 29, 11:51 p.m. Wednesday, June 23 in the 2900 block of East Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
PROBATION VIOLATION (Wallowa County Circuit Court warrant): Stephan Lee Austin, 19, Joseph, 1:56 p.m. Thursday, June 24 in Haines; jailed.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County warrant), DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED: Frank Nathan McNair, 41, Baker City, 3:31 p.m. Wednesday, June 23 on Dewey Avenue; cited and released.
