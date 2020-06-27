FUNERAL PENDING
Maurice ‘Mac’ McKinnis: Private family service Tuesday, June 30, at Coles Tribute Center, with vault interment to follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. A celebration of life will take place later at the Baker City United Methodist Church for family and friends of Mac. To light a candle in memory of Mac, go to www.colestributecenter.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO CARRY/PRESENT OPERATOR’S LICENSE: Lorrie Hocker, 45, of Eugene, 9:43 p.m. Thursday, on Campbell Street between 10th and 11th streets; cited and released.
CARELESS DRIVING, DRIVING UNINSURED and DRIVING WITHOUT REQUIRED LIGHTING: Alex Horn, 24, of 940 Elm St., 1:55 a.m. Friday, in the 1000 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
NO OPERATOR’S LICENSE and NO INSURANCE: Kristine Stehle, 27, of Haines, 8:34 p.m. Wednesday, at Dewey and Auburn avenues; cited and released.
DRIVING WHILE OPERATOR’S LICENSE SUSPENDED (Infraction): Maria Dennis, 47, of 3005 10th St., 10:25 p.m. Wednesday, at Campbell and Oak streets; cited and released.
FAILURE TO CARRY/PRESENT OPERATOR’S LICENSE: Kayla Sherman, 23, of Wichita, Kansas, 11:09 p.m. Wednesday, at David Eccles Road and Nevada Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
FOURTH-DEGREE DOMESTIC ASSAULT: Jacob Lee McCusker, 39, of Baker City, 8:10 a.m. Thursday; jailed.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS (Alcohol), FAILURE TO CARRY AND PRESENT A LICENSE, PROVIDING FALSE INFORMATION TO A POLICE OFFICER and UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FICTITIOUS IDENTIFICATION : David Austin Sidon Torres, 44, of Baker City, 5:21 p.m. Wednesday, on Atwood Road near Sunset Lane; cited and released. Sr. Trooper Nicholas Hagedorn wrote in his daily media log report that a passing motorist notified him of a white van crashed in the ditch on Atwood Road. Torres was transported to the Baker County Jail where his blood-alcohol content was measured at 0.16, twice the legal level in Oregon, Hagedorn wrote.
