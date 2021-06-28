Deaths
Ann Anderson: 87, of Baker City, died June 27, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel. To leave an online condolence for Ann’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Stanley Grove: 82, of Baker City, died June 26 2021, at her home. Service details will be announced soon. Arrangements are under the direction of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel. To leave an online condolence for Stanley’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Riseley: Graveside service Saturday, July 3 at 11 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. For those who would like to make a memorial donation in honor of Liz, the family suggests either St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Heart ’N Home Hospice (Opal Foundation) through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
James Oliver (J.O.) Maxwell: Graveside memorial service with Air Force military honors, Monday, July 5 at 10 a.m. at the Haines Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Haines Elementary School or a charity of your choice through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. Pam Maxwell is compiling a memory book for the family. If you have a fond memory or copy of a photo, please send them to Pam Maxwell, 15177 Muddy Creek Lane, Haines, OR 97833.
Don Phillips: A celebration of his life will take place Saturday, July 17 at 1 p.m. in the Family Life Center at the Nazarene Church, 1250 Hughes Lane in Baker City. The family asks that if you have any special memories you’d like to share, please mail them to Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrants): Gage Michael Niehaus, 21, Baker City, 8:56 p.m. Sunday, June 27 in the 500 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
UMATILLA COUNTY WARRANTS: Jessica Dianne Stricker, 43, 8:55 p.m. Saturday, June 26 at First and Broadway streets; cited and released.
PROBATION VIOLATION: Brent Allan Bailey, 43, Baker City, 5:51 a.m. Saturday, June 26 in the 1800 block of First Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS, DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED: Michael Ray Harris, 57, Boise, 5:12 p.m. Sunday, June 27 on the Snake River Road; cited and released following the report of a non-injury motor vehicle accident.
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A MOTOR VEHICLE: Brian Anthony Heredia, 31, Baker City, 10:58 p.m. Friday, June 25 at Second and Broadway streets; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County CIrcuit Court warrant): Michael Steven Myers-Gabiola, 30, Baker City, 12:03 p.m. Saturday, June 26 at Elm Street and Indiana Avenue; cited and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.