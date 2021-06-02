Deaths
Raleigh Rust: 46, of Baker City, died June 1, 2021, in Baker City. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Marilyn Y. Davis Suarez: 76, of Joseph, died June 1, 2021, at her home. A full obituary will be published later. Loveland Funeral Chapel & Crematory will be handling the arrangements.
Mark Albert Ford: 62, of Baker City, died May 30, 2021, at his residence. Arrangements are under the direction of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel. To leave an online condolence for Mark’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Michael Duane Small: 74, of Spokane, Washington, died May 27, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday, June 3 from noon to 4 p.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave. A graveside service with military honors will take place Friday, June 4 at 1 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. Pastor Brad Phillips of Harvest Church will officiate. Memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project by sending a check made out to the Wounded Warrior Project to Gray’s West & Co.,1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for the Michael’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Helen Marie Bogart: Celebration of her life will take place Saturday, June 5 at 2 p.m. at Clyde Holliday State Park near Mount Vernon. Memorial contributions can be made to the John Day Senior Center through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845. To offer online condolences to her family, go to www.driskillmemorialchapel.com.
Robert Lee Butler: Graveside memorial service Tuesday, June 7 at 11 a.m. at Moon Creek Cemetery in Mount Vernon. Memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warriors Project or to the American Heart Association through Gray’s West & Company Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave on-line condolences for Bob’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
James Roger Kennedy: Short, informal celebration of life picnic Friday, June 11 at noon at Geiser-Pollman Park. It will be a no-host bring-your-own-picnic event due to COVID-19 issues. If you would like to join, please pack a lunch and bring a picnic basket or camp chair. To leave an online condolence for his family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Cristi Crum: Celebration of life, Saturday, June 12 at 1 p.m. at Union Creek Campground on Phillips Reservoir. Casey Crum will host a picnic for family and friends at the group picnic area near the boat ramp. Pulled pork, beans and some drinks will be provided. Feel free to bring a dish, and a couple of camp chairs. This is an informal event to help remember a great woman. To RSVP, call Casey Crum at 541-519-7258.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
VIOLATION OF RELEASE AGREEMENT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Joshua Adam Carpenter, 35, Baker City, 8:18 p.m. Tuesday, June 1 in the 2500 block of 10th Street; cited and released.
FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT (domestic): Chris David Goodnature, 45, Baker City, 5:44 p.m. Tuesday, June 1 at 15th and Estes streets; jailed.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Pearl Naomi Adair, 40, Baker City; Keith Edward Gassin, 46, Baker City; Sharon Lee Beck, 35, Baker City, 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, June 1 at Indiana Avenue and Resort Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED: Brock Michael Johnson, 29, Baker City, 10:24 p.m. Monday, May 31 at Oak and Place streets; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS, RECKLESS DRIVING: John Andrew Middleton, 54, Nampa, Idaho, 7:03 p.m. Friday, May 28 on Interstate 84, Milepost 318 westbound; cited and released.
