Deaths
Janet Lucille Christoffer: 81, died June 25, 2020, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center in The Dalles. To leave a condolence for her family, go to www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Matthew A. Pedersen, 56, of Baker City, 1:23 p.m. Sunday, in the 2200 block of Broadway Street; cited and released.
Crime reports
SECOND-DEGREE BURGLARY: David Shelton, 68, of Baker City, reported at 2:51 p.m. Friday, that his rented storage unit in the 3400 block of 17th Street was entered and a bicycle valued at $300 taken.
