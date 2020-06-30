Deaths

Janet Lucille Christoffer: 81, died June 25, 2020, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center in The Dalles. To leave a condolence for her family, go to www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com.

POLICE LOG

Baker City Police

Arrests, citations

FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Matthew A. Pedersen, 56, of Baker City, 1:23 p.m. Sunday, in the 2200 block of Broadway Street; cited and released.

Crime reports

SECOND-DEGREE BURGLARY: David Shelton, 68, of Baker City, reported at 2:51 p.m. Friday, that his rented storage unit in the 3400 block of 17th Street was entered and a bicycle valued at $300 taken.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.