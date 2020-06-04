Deaths
Everett Scrivner: 92, of Baker City, died June 2, 2020, at Settler’s Park Assisted Living Facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
FUNERALs PENDING
Angelo J. Regina: 80, a resident of the Upper Wingville area, died March 31, 2020, at St. Alphonsus Medical Center, Baker City. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, June 12, at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Baker City. Military rites will follow the Mass. There will be a reception afterward in the Parish Hall. Services are under the direction of Coles Tribute Center,1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in memory of Angelo, go to www.colestributecenter.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
DRIVING WHILE OPERATOR’S LICENSE SUSPENDED (misdemeanor): Valerie Jean Brinton, 51, of 880 Elm St., No. 10, 7:32 p.m. Monday, on Elm Street; cited and released.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Santos Camellon Garcia Jr., 35, of Fort Smith, Arkansas, 8:29 p.m. Monday, at Cedar Street and Hughes Lane; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS, DRIVING WHILE OPERATOR’S LICENSE SUSPENDED (misdemeanor) and FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE OF TRAVEL: James Vernal Young Jr., 63, of 109 Second St., on Highway 30 north of Baker City; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Jerad Paul Patton, 34, of Baker City, 6:18 a.m. Sunday, at Haines; cited and released.
