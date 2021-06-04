Deaths
Doug Townsend: 66, of Baker City, died June 3, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City, surrounded by his family. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Dan Douglas: Graveside service with military honors, Sunday, June 6 at 2 p.m. at Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway. For those who would like to make a donation in Dan’s memory, he suggested the Pine Valley Fair Association through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Robert Lee Butler: Graveside memorial service Tuesday, June 7 at 11 a.m. at Moon Creek Cemetery in Mount Vernon. Memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warriors Project or to the American Heart Association through Gray’s West & Company Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave online condolences for Bob’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
James Roger Kennedy: Short, informal celebration of life picnic Friday, June 11 at noon at Geiser-Pollman Park. It will be a no-host bring-your-own-picnic event due to COVID-19 issues. If you would like to join, please pack a lunch and bring a picnic basket or camp chair. To leave an online condolence for his family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Cristi Crum: Celebration of life, Saturday, June 12 at 1 p.m. at Union Creek Campground on Phillips Reservoir. Casey Crum will host a picnic for family and friends at the group picnic area near the boat ramp. Pulled pork, beans and some drinks will be provided. Feel free to bring a dish, and a couple of camp chairs. This is an informal event to help remember a great woman. To RSVP, call Casey Crum at 541-519-7258.
Dale and Marjorie Buxton: Graveside service with military honors, Saturday, June 12 at 2 p.m. at Eagle Valley Cemetery in Richland. to make a donation in memory of Dale and Marjorie, the family suggests the Baker United Methodist Church through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.