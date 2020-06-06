FUNERALS PENDING
Angelo J. Regina: A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, June 12, at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Baker City. Military rites will follow the Mass. There will be a reception afterward in the Parish Hall. Services are under the direction of Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in memory of Angelo, go to www.colestributecenter.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
THIRD-DEGREE THEFT (Baker County warrant): Caleb James Mansuetti,18, of Baker City, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, in the 3600 block of Midway Drive; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
THIRD-DEGREE THEFT, FIRST-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING and FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD (Baker County warrant): Timothy Kelly Slaney, 31, of Baker City, 8:51 a.m. Wednesday, at the Courthouse; cited and released.
