Deaths
David Wright: 89, of Baker City, died June 4, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. A traditional funeral service will take place Saturday, June 12 at 10 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, Third and Broadway streets.
Shelley Gargan: 69, of Caldwell, Idaho, died May 30, 2021, at her home. To leave an online condolence for Shelley’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Shelly Lyons: 61, of Baker City, died June 3, 2021, at her home. To leave an online condolence for Shelly’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Mary Lucile Jennings: 90, of Baker City, died June 4, 2021, at her residence at Settler’s Park Assisted Living Facility. Visitations will be Thursday, June 10 from 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave. A funeral service will directly follow, starting at 11 a.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Graveside interment will be Friday, June 11 at 11 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Baker City Seventh-day Adventist Church through Gray’s West & Co., 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Mary’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Robert Kent Nelson: 77, formerly of Baker City and currently of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, died June 4, 2021, at the Polidori House in Lake Havasu City. Services will take place in both Lake Havasu City and Baker City, both to be announced soon. To leave an online condolence for Kent’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
James Roger Kennedy: Short, informal celebration of life picnic Friday, June 11 at noon at Geiser-Pollman Park. It will be a no-host bring-your-own-picnic event due to COVID-19 issues. If you would like to join, please pack a lunch and bring a picnic basket or camp chair. To leave an online condolence for his family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Cristi Crum: Celebration of life, Saturday, June 12 at 1 p.m. at Union Creek Campground on Phillips Reservoir. Casey Crum will host a picnic for family and friends at the group picnic area near the boat ramp. Pulled pork, beans and some drinks will be provided. Feel free to bring a dish, and a couple of camp chairs. This is an informal event to help remember a great woman. To RSVP, call Casey Crum at 541-519-7258.
Dale and Marjorie Buxton: Graveside service with military honors, Saturday, June 12 at 2 p.m. at Eagle Valley Cemetery in Richland. to make a donation in memory of Dale and Marjorie, the family suggests the Baker United Methodist Church through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Union County Circuit Court warrants): Crystal Anne Schwarz, 36, Baker City, 9:23 p.m. Friday, June 4 at 17th and H streets; cited and released.
