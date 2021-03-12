Deaths
Walter L. ‘Walt’ Dillman: 76, a longtime Halfway resident, died March 10, 2021, at his home. Services are under the direction of Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in memory of Walt, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
Barbara Wendt: 90, of Haines, died on March 12, 2021, at her home, surrounded by family. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Taran Arthur Moothart: There will be a celebration of Taran’s life at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Harvest Church, 3720 Birch St., in Baker City. Pastor Brad Phillips will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to the Taran Memorial Fund at Old West Federal Credit Union, 2026 Broadway St., Baker City, OR 97814, or through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel at 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for the family, go to www.grayswestco.com
Tommy G. West: Graveside services will be Wednesday, March 24, at 2 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery, with military honors. Those wishing to make memorial contributions in Tommy’s memory can direct them to a charity of one’s choice through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in memory of Tommy, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Two Baker County warrants): Stacey Lee Bork, 32, Baker City, 5:37 a.m. on Thursday at Indiana Avenue and Resort Street; cited and released.
FIRST-DEGREE BURGLARY: Trevor James Heath, 25, 12:21 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Campbell Street; jailed.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO REPORT AS A SEX OFFENDER FOLLOWING CHANGE OF RESIDENCE: Lyle Lester Ray, 52, Durkee, 8:21 a.m. Thursday in Huntington; cited and released.
POSSESSION OF MORE THAN 1 GRAM OF HEROIN, FORGERY (Union County warrant), POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE (violation): Eric M. Collins, 31, La Grande, 10:52 a.m. Wednesday at Elm Street and Spring Garden Avenue; jailed.
FIRST-DEGREE THEFT (Warrant): Allen Lee Suther, 48, Baker City, 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday at 10th and Place streets; cited and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.