Deaths
James ‘Jim’ Romine: 63, a former Halfway resident, died on March 4, 2012, at his home in La Grande. His memorial service will be Friday, April 2 at 1 p.m. at the Pine Valley Presbyterian Church in Halfway. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Keldon Gross: 81, of Halfway, died on March 12, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. A memorial service and celebration of Keldon’s life will take place at a later date, with the time and place to be announced. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Taran Arthur Moothart: There will be a celebration of Taran’s life at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Harvest Church, 3720 Birch St., in Baker City. Pastor Brad Phillips will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to the Taran Memorial Fund at Old West Federal Credit Union, 2026 Broadway St., Baker City, OR 97814, or through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel at 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for the family, go to www.grayswestco.com
Tommy G. West: Graveside services will be Wednesday, March 24, at 2 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery, with military honors. Those wishing to make memorial contributions in Tommy’s memory can direct them to a charity of one’s choice through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in memory of Tommy, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Jason Lee Edison, 46, Baker City, 5:04 p.m. Sunday, March 14 at Madison and Sixth streets; jailed.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Brenda Herbert Winston, 26, Baker City, 11:57 a.m. on Sunday, March 14 in the 1100 block of Campbell Street; cited.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Union County Circuit Court warrants): Brandy Dawn Arthur, 28, Baker City, 9:16 a.m. on Saturday, March 13; cited and released.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Breydon Lloyd Thomas Colvin-Rice, 21, Baker City, 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 12 in the 2000 block of Seventh St.; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court): Joseph William Palmer, 40, Huntington, 5:17 p.m. on Friday, March 12, on Interstate 84, Milepost 340; cited and released.
Accident report
Saturday, March 13 at 11:07 a.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 338, OSP Sr. Trooper Andrew McClay responded to the scene where a semi-truck hauling straw bales overturned on a curve, spilling bales of straw into both the eastbound and westbound lanes. The truck was driven by Jose C. Alfaro-Bautista, 30, of Nampa, Idaho. The freeway was closed temporarily while the straw bales were removed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.