FUNERALS PENDING
Taran Arthur Moothart: There will be a celebration of Taran’s life at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Harvest Church, 3720 Birch St., in Baker City. Pastor Brad Phillips will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to the Taran Memorial Fund at Old West Federal Credit Union, 2026 Broadway St., Baker City, OR 97814, or through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel at 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for the family, go to www.grayswestco.com
Tommy G. West: Graveside services will be Wednesday, March 24, at 2 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery, with military honors. Those wishing to make memorial contributions in Tommy’s memory can direct them to a charity of one’s choice through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in memory of Tommy, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
THIRD-DEGREE SEX ABUSE, HARASSMENT (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Juan Pablo Burgos, 59, Baker City, 11:29 a.m. Monday, March 15 in the 1300 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrants): Sierra Jean Dougharity, 32, Baker City, 10:08 p.m. Tuesday, March 16 at Washington and Clifford streets; jailed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.