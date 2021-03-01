Deaths
Steven M. ‘Steve’ Haney: 61, of Echo, a former Baker City resident, died on Feb. 20, 2021, at his home. A family gathering will take place. You can share memories of Steve with his family at burnsmortuary.com. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in charge of arrangements.
William F. Davis: 82, of Nampa, Idaho, and formerly of North Powder and La Grande, died on Feb. 26, 2021, at his home. All Valley Cremation in Nampa is in charge of arrangements.
POLICe LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Angela Theresa Emmons, 35, of Baker City, 12:16 a.m. Saturday, in the 2200 block of Second Street; cited and released.
