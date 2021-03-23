DEATHS
Julia Kautz: 72, of Baker City, died on March 18, 2021, at her home, surrounded by the love of her family. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
FUNERALS PENDING
Tommy G. West: Graveside services will be Wednesday, March 24, at 2 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery, with military honors. Those wishing to make memorial contributions in Tommy’s memory can direct them to a charity of one’s choice through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in memory of Tommy, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
Arlene Mae Schoorl: Celebration of her life, with a potluck, will take place on Saturday, April 24 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Unity Community Hall. To offer online condolences, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Keyan Wayne Woodcock, 19, Baker City, 5:22 p.m. Thursday, March 18 at Auburn Avenue and Main Street; cited and released.
VIOLATION OF RESTRAINING ORDER: Adam Troy Shelton, 47, 5:51 a.m. Wednesday, March 17 at the Sheriff’s Office; jailed.
