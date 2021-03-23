FUNERALS PENDING
Tommy G. West: Graveside services will be Wednesday, March 24, at 2 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery, with military honors. Those wishing to make memorial contributions in Tommy’s memory can direct them to a charity of one’s choice through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in memory of Tommy, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
James Dwight ‘Jimmy’ Hebert: Celebration of Jimmy’s life, April 3 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Bonita’s home in North Powder. Donations in his memory can be made to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland or the Wolf Creek Grange No. 596 in North Powder in care of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Jimmy’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Arlene Mae Schoorl: Celebration of her life, with a potluck, will take place on Saturday, April 24 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Unity Community Hall. To offer online condolences, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO PERFORM DUTIES OF A DRIVER TO AN INJURED PERSON: Josiah Francisco Arenas, 19, Baker City, 8:08 p.m. Saturday, March 20 in the 900 block of East Street; jailed.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Shawn James Boothby, 47, Baker City, 11:38 p.m. Saturday, March 20 in the 2100 block of Second Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff's Office
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Lane Victor Zacharias, 27, Baker City, 11:38 p.m. Saturday, March 20 at Wingville and Brown roads; cited and released.
