DEATHS
Robert J. ‘Bob’ Hendriksen: 87, of Baker City, died March 18, 2021, at his home. Services are under the direction of Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Bob’s memory, go to www.colestributecenter.com
Sharon L. Wulk: 78, of Baker City, died March 22, 2021, at Boise. Services are under the direction of Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Sharon’s memory, go to www.colestributecenter.com
FUNERALS PENDING
James Dwight ‘Jimmy’ Hebert: There will be a celebration of Jimmy’s life, Saturday, April 3, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Bonita’s home in North Powder. Donations in his memory can be made to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland or to the Wolf Creek Grange No. 596 in North Powder in care of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Jimmy’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Arlene Mae Schoorl: A celebration of her life, with a potluck, will take place on Saturday, April 24, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Unity Community Hall. To offer online condolences, go to www.grayswestco.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM: Jamie Joseph Weiss, 55, of Baker City, 7:55 a.m. Tuesday, March 23 in the 2900 block of Broadway Street; cited and released; police said Weiss was unlawfully carrying a .22-caliber handgun on Union Pacific Railroad property. Railroad employees called police to request that Weiss be trespassed from the property.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
WARRANTS (Baker Justice Court, Union County Circuit Court): Kyle Ryan Bork, 21, 6:03 a.m. Monday, March 22 on Magpie Peak Road; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A MOTOR VEHICLE and ELUDING POLICE (Multnomah County warrant): Trevor Brendan Oboyle, 35, of Seattle, 7:37 am. Tuesday, on Interstate 84, about 5 miles north of Baker City; cited and released per the warrant.
