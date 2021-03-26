DEATHS
Lucille Connie Petty: 96, of Baker City, died March 24, 2021, at her home. To leave an online condolence for the family of Connie, go to www.grayswestco.com
FUNERALS PENDING
James Dwight ‘Jimmy’ Hebert: There will be a celebration of Jimmy’s life, Saturday, April 3, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Bonita’s home in North Powder. Donations in his memory can be made to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland or the Wolf Creek Grange No. 596 in North Powder in care of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Jimmy’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com
Arlene Mae Schoorl: There will be a public celebration of Arlene’s life, with a potluck, on Saturday, April 24, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Unity Community Hall. To offer online condolences, go to www.grayswestco.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.