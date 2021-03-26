DEATHS

Lucille Connie Petty: 96, of Baker City, died March 24, 2021, at her home. To leave an online condolence for the family of Connie, go to www.grayswestco.com

FUNERALS PENDING

James Dwight ‘Jimmy’ Hebert: There will be a celebration of Jimmy’s life, Saturday, April 3, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Bonita’s home in North Powder. Donations in his memory can be made to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland or the Wolf Creek Grange No. 596 in North Powder in care of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Jimmy’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com

Arlene Mae Schoorl: There will be a public celebration of Arlene’s life, with a potluck, on Saturday, April 24, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Unity Community Hall. To offer online condolences, go to www.grayswestco.com

