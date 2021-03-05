POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FIRST-DEGREE THEFT: In the 2400 block of Birch Street, between March 1 and March 4; Alvah Ingraham, 66, of Baker City reported the theft of three guns.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT, three counts, (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Alexander Harold Wise, 19, 2:48 p.m. Thursday, at the Baker County Jail where he is being held on other charges.
THIRD-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF and SECOND-DEGREE DISORDERLY CONDUCT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Raleigh David Rust, 46, of Baker City, 2:57 p.m. Thursday, at the Baker County Jail where he is being held on other charges.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrants): Joshua Milton Thomas, 31, of Baker City, 3:05 p.m. Thursday, at the Baker County Jail where he is being held on other charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.