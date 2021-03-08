Deaths
Marianne Paul: 64, of Baker City, died March 7, 2021, at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Eleanor Sullivan: 89, of Baker City, died March 6, 2021, at her residence in Meadowbrook Place. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel. To leave an online condolence for Eleanor’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com
Lois Mary Garrison: 95, of Vale, died March 7, 2021, at her residence in Pioneer Place Assisted Living Facility at Vale. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel. To leave an online condolence for Lois’ family, go to www.grayswestco.com
Lester “Shorty” Short: 85, of Baker City, and formerly of Montana, died March 6, 2021, at his home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel. To leave an online condolence for Shorty’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com
Funeral pending
Taran Arthur Moothart: There will be a celebration of Taran’s life at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Harvest Church, 3720 Birch St., in Baker City. Pastor Brad Phillips will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to the Taran Memorial Fund at Old West Federal Credit Union, 2026 Broadway St., Baker City, OR 97814, or through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for the family, go to www.grayswestco.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Timothy Kelly Slaney, 11:24 p.m. Sunday, in the 800 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Joseph Dean Street, 49, of Baker City; in the 1100 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Warrant): Chuck Wayne Briney, 27, of Baker City, 10:01 p.m. Saturday, at First Street and Washington Avenue; jailed.
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE (Baker County Circuit Court warrant and multiple other Baker County warrants): Brandy Dawn Arthur, 28, of Baker City, 10:01 p.m. Saturday, at First Street and Washington Avenue; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Union County warrant): Alexander Harold Wise, 19, 9:06 a.m. Friday, at the Baker County Jail where he is being held on other charges.
FIRST-DEGREE BURGLARY: Kyle Ryan Bork, 21, of Baker City, 12:49 p.m. Friday, in the 1600 block of Auburn Avenue; jailed and later released; police said Bork is accused of taking two firearms belonging to Alvah Ingraham, 66, from Ingraham’s Baker City home on Feb. 23; police recovered the guns in a Feb. 23 traffic stop in which Bork was charged with two counts of felon in possession of a firearm.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Chad Michael Cox, 39, of Baker City, 8:30 p.m. Friday, at East and Campbell streets; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT: Justin Michael Shelton, 30, of Baker City, 10 p.m. Friday, at East and Campbell streets; cited and released.
FIRST-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASS and THIRD-DEGREE THEFT, two counts, (Baker County Justice Court warrants): Michael Myers-Gabiola, 29, of Baker City, 10:18 p.m. Friday, at Campbell and Cherry streets; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
FIRST-DEGREE ANIMAL ABUSE (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Jeffery Lewis Thomas, 59, of Richland, 11:34 a.m. Sunday, at his home; cited and released; Thomas is accused of “unlawfully, recklessly and cruelly” causing the death of a dog on Feb. 10, according to a secret indictment issued by a grand jury March 4.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (two Baker County Justice Court warrants): Alex Cooper Horn, 25, of Baker City, 2:42 p.m. Friday, at the Sheriff’s Office; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
RECKLESS ENDANGERING and POSSESSION OF A SHORT-BARRELLED FIREARM (Columbia County warrant): Clinton James Allen, 40, of St. Helens, 2:56 p.m. Sunday, on Interstate 84, about 10 miles south of Baker City; jailed.
DRIVING WHILE OPERATOR’S LICENSE SUSPENDED: Joshua Cain Collins, 38, of Baker City, 7:43 a.m. Thursday, at Campbell and Grove streets; cited and released.
