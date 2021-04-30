DEATHS
Walter Ottis Wood Jr.: 74, of Baker City, died April 28, 2021, at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center. He will be buried at the Shipman Cemetery in Shipman, Illinois. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date in Baker City. Memorial contributions can be made to the Baker High School Trap Club through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814.
