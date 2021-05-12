Deaths
David ‘Dave’ Curtis: 86, of Baker City, died peacefully May 8, 2021, surrounded by his family at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Baker City. A memorial service will take place later, the time and place to be announced. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Joan Arlene Wendt: 82, of Redmond, and a former longtime Baker City resident, died April 27, 2021. She, along with her husband, Jack, owned and operated Wendt Floral Design in Baker City. There will be a service, time and place to be announced later. Memorial contributions in Joan’s name can be made to Hospice of Redmond or Thelma’s Place through Whispering Pines Funeral Home, 3168 N.E. Third St., Prineville, OR 97754. To light a candle for Joan or to leave an online condolence for her family, go to www.whisperingpinesfuneralhome.com.
FUNERAL PENDING
John Randall: Celebration of his life will take place on Sunday, May 30 at 1 p.m. at the Eagle Valley Grange Park in Richland, with food and beverages following. Those who would like to make a donation in John’s memory may do so to the Hilary Bonn Benevolence Fund, or the charity of one’s choice, through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Timothy Kelly Slaney, 32, Baker City, 4:05 a.m. Monday, May 10 in the 2200 block of Court Avenue; cited and released.
HARASSMENT, SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Adrianna Dione Morris, 23, transient, 9:53 a.m. Sunday, May 9 in the 200 block of Bridge Street; cited and released.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Trenton Keith Dowdy, 20, Baker City, 3:49 a.m. Saturday, May 8 at Myrtle and Seventh streets; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION TO A POLICE OFFICER: Suchuki Ekit Kikku Jr., 27, Boise, 1:28 a.m. Monday, May 10 in the 500 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.