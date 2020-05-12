POLICE LOG
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Jestin Lee Harding, 37, transient, and Ayla Rose Hubert, 26, of 2121 Seventh St., 6:49 p.m. Sunday, at Campbell and Plum streets; cited and released.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Juan Pablo Burgos, 58, transient, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, in the 900 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker Justice Court warrant): Timothy G. Lovell, 54, of Prairie City, 7:02 p.m. Sunday, at Highway 86 and Best Frontage Road; cited and released.
ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE POLICE (Vehicle): Tyree J. Johnson, 31, of Auburn, Washington, 9:23 a.m. Thursday, on Interstate 84, near North Powder; officer Gregory Retherford wrote in his daily media log that he attempted to stop Johnson as he was traveling east on the freeway at 94 mph in a 70 mph speed zone. Retherford said that as he activated his emergency lights and siren, Johnson fled at a high rate of speed, continuing eastbound into Idaho before being brought to a stop and arrested by the Idaho State Police.
