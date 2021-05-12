Deaths
Dick Harrington: 80, formerly of Halfway, died May 12, 2021, at St. Charles Regional Medical Center in Bend. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Odett L. Patterson: 73, of Baker City, died May 6, at Settler’s Park. At her request, cremation took place with internment at Mount Hope Cemetery. Coles Tribute was in charge of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for Odett’s family, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
John Randall: Celebration of his life will take place on Sunday, May 30 at 1 p.m. at the Eagle Valley Grange Park in Richland, with food and beverages following. Those who would like to make a donation in John’s memory may do so to the Hilary Bonn Benevolence Fund, or the charity of one’s choice, through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Johnnie Marvin Horn: Celebration of his life will take place Friday, May 14 at 2 p.m. at the Harvest Church, 3720 Birch St. in Baker City. A committal service will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery with military honors provided by the U.S. Air Force Funeral Honors Team. A potluck-style reception will follow at the Harvest Church. Memorial contributions in Johnnie’s honor can be made to Disabled American Veterans, the American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT, POSSESSION OF VIOLATION AMOUNT OF METHAMPHETAMINE: Justin Michael Shelton, 31, Baker City, 1:47 p.m. Monday, May 10 at Valley Avenue and Resort Street; jailed.
SECOND-DEGREE ASSAULT: Shawna Lynn Mathis, 38, Baker City, 9:20 a.m. Monday, May 10 in the 2100 block of Fifth Street; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Two Baker County Circuit Court warrants): Jonathon Dwayne Hughes, 32, Baker City, 4:05 p.m. Tuesday, May 11 at the Sheriff’s Office; cited and released.
PAROLE VIOLATION: Logan Gardner Nielson, 37, Baker City, 2:21 p.m. Tuesday, May 11 in the 2300 block of Fifth Street; jailed.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Circuit Court warrants): Juan Pablo Burgos, 59, Baker City, 10:54 a.m. Monday, May 10 at the Baker County Jail, where he was already incarcerated on other charges.
