Deaths
Alan R. Mellott: 72, a resident of the Pine Creek area near Baker City, died on May 12, 2020, at his home. Services are under the direction of Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St. If one wishes to light a candle in memory of Alan, go to www.colestributecenter.com
Elvyn Edward Bell: 93, died May 11, 2020, at his home in Baker City. There are no services planned at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to Best Friends of Baker through Gray’s West & Co., 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in memory of Elvyn or to leave a condolence for the family, go to www.grayswestco.com
Daryle Burnside: 78, a longtime Baker City resident, died May 13, 2020, at Meadowbrook Place in Baker City. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences may be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FOURTH-DEGREE DOMESTIC ASSAULT, SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF and RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING ANOTHER PERSON : Klyde Allan Gini, 24, of Caldwell, Idaho, 6:41 p.m. Monday, in the 2600 block of Washington Avenue; jailed and later released on bail.
DRIVING WHILE OPERATOR’S LICENSE SUSPENDED: Valerie Jean Brinton, 51, of 880 Elm St., 12:32 a.m. Tuesday, at her home; cited and released.
VIOLATION OF RESTRAINING ORDER: Terry William Schumacher, 75, of Baker City, 10:48 a.m. Tuesday, in the 3300 block of Ninth Drive; jailed and later granted a conditional release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.