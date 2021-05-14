FUNERALS PENDING
John Randall: Celebration of his life will take place on Sunday, May 30 at 1 p.m. at the Eagle Valley Grange Park in Richland, with food and beverages following. Those who would like to make a donation in John’s memory may do so to the Hilary Bonn Benevolence Fund, or the charity of one’s choice, through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Marie Yvonne Marks: Celebration of life barbecue will take place Saturday, May 22 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the home of Joanne and Kody Hufford, 47862 Anthony Lakes Highway, Norht Powder. In lieu of flowers, her family asks that donations in her memory be made to the North Powder Charter School through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for her family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FIRST-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Joseph Allen Charbonneau, 41, Baker City, 11:09 p.m. Thursday, May 13 in the 3300 block of Pocahontas Road; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Adrienna Dione Morris, 23, transient, 9:51 p.m. Thursday, May 13 in the 200 block of Bridge Street; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Raleigh David Rust, 46, Baker City, 9:22 p.m. Thursday, May 13 in the 600 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
FIRST-DEGREE FORGERY (Union County Circuit Court warrant): Cameron Leo Williamson, 33, 1:54 p.m. Thursday, May 13 in the 2100 block of 14th Street; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Timothy Kelly Slaney, 32, 11:02 a.m. Thursday, May 13 at Madison Street and the Leo Adler Memorial Parkway; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court): Brian Scott Griffin, 37, 1:23 p.m. Wednesday, May 12 at the Baker City Police Department; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT: Michael Steven Myers-Gabiola, 29, Baker City, 8:09 a.m. Wednesday, May 12 at the Baker City Police Department; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant), FAILURE TO APPEAR (Union County Circuit Court warrant), FAILURE TO APPEAR (Wallowa County Circuit Court warrant): Kody Allen McManus, 25, Richland, 9:31 p.m. Thursday, May 13; jailed.
DUII DIVERSION (Baker County warrant): Brian Gerrold Simpson, 58, Halfway, 1:31 p.m. Wednesday, May 12 at Fish Lake Road and Cornucopia Highway; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County warrant): Wayne Anthony McFadden, 51, Huntington, 6:58 a.m. Wednesday, May 12 in Huntington; jailed.
