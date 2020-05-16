Deaths
Sandra Claire Allison: 83, of Baker City, died May 14, 2020, at Juniper Meadows Adult Foster Home in Baker City. A private family gathering will take place. The family suggests memorial contributions to Best Friends of Baker through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS and OPEN CONTAINER OF ALCOHOL IN VEHICLE: Chase Jordan Supan, 25, of 306 Second St., 11:31 p.m. Wednesday, on S. Bridge Street near Indiana Avenue; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Jon Kevin Noble, 56, transient, 2:14 p.m. Thursday, at the Baker County Jail where he is being held on other charges.
FIRST-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISTREATMENT, THIRD-DEGREE ASSAULT and STRANGULATION (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Desiree Rose Suitter, 26, of Baker City, 4:14 p.m. Thursday at the Sheriff’s Office; cited and released; District Attorney Greg Baxter said Suitter is accused of causing physical injury to a child younger than 10 on March 31 in Baker County.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Debra Renee Efird, 45, of Paisley, 11:44 a.m. Wednesday, at the Sheriff’s Office; cited and released.
