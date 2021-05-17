Deaths
Gorden Lee Atkins: 74, of Unity, died May 15, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel.
FUNERALS PENDING
John Randall: Celebration of his life will take place on Sunday, May 30 at 1 p.m. at the Eagle Valley Grange Park in Richland, with food and beverages following. Those who would like to make a donation in John’s memory may do so to the Hilary Bonn Benevolence Fund, or the charity of one’s choice, through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Coy Riggs: Graveside service with military honors will be Saturday, May 22 at 10 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. For those who would like to make a memorial donation in honor of Coy, the family suggests Heart ’N Home Hospice through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Patricia ‘Patty’ Moore: Graveside service Saturday, May 22 at 2 p.m. at the Canyon City Cemetery in John Day. A potluck reception will follow at the Holiday Park. For those who would like to make a memorial donation in memory of Patty, the family suggests “Hope For Paws” through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Marie Yvonne Marks: Celebration of life barbecue will take place Saturday, May 22 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the home of Joanne and Kody Hufford, 47862 Anthony Lakes Highway, North Powder. In lieu of flowers, her family asks that donations in her memory be made to the North Powder Charter School through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for her family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrants): Alex Cooper Horn, 25, 3:09 p.m. Saturday, May 15 at 1 Sunridge Lane; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): John Marsik Guthrie Jr., 49, 2:38 p.m. Saturday, May 15 in the 1100 block of Washington Avenue; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Circuit Court warrants): Chuck Wayne Briney, 28, 1:34 p.m. Saturday, May 15 at Campbell Street and Interstate 84; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Alexandra Joyce Potter, 26, Baker City, 2:43 a.m. Saturday, May 15 in the 500 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
WARRANT ARREST: Michael Myers-Gabiola, 29, transient, 1:27 p.m. Friday, May 14 in the 2200 block of Fourth Street; cited and released.
