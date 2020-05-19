Deaths
Betty Green: 83 of Baker City, died May 17, 2020, at Memory Lane Homes in Baker City. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Online condolences may be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Janice Erwin: 78, of Baker City, died May 15, 2020, at her home with her family at her side. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences may be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Robert ‘Bobby’ Simonis: 60, formerly of Baker City, died May 15, 2020, at Ashley Manor in Hermiston. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Online condolences may be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Malcom James Mitchell: 96, of Baker City, died May 15, 2020. Interment will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Baker City. Memorial contributions may be made to the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 976814. To light a candle for Malcolm or to leave a condolence for the family, go to www.grayswestco.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
THIRD-DEGREE THEFT (Baker Justice Court warrant): Ankur D. Prashar, 27, of Baker City, 3:20 p.m. Friday, on Sunridge Lane; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
ADA COUNTY, IDAHO, FUGITIVE WARRANT: Kayla Kathleen Jordan, 34, of Weiser, Idaho, 5:41 a.m. Friday, on Plano Road near Durkee; cited and released.
