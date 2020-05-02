FUNERAL PENDING

Charles M. Chinn: Private interment will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery. Contributions in memory of Charles can be made to the First Lutheran Memorial Fund or the Talking Book and Braille Library through Gray’s West & Co., 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in memory of Charles, or to leave a condolence for his family, go to www.grayswestco.com

FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT: Heather Marie Harlow, 36, of 1625 Seventh St., 10:05 a.m. Thursday, at the police department; jailed and later released on bail.

PROBATION VIOLATION and TWO COUNTS OF ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE A POLICE OFFICER (Two Baker County Circuit Court warrants): James Robert Hensen, 33, of Baker City, 11:41 a.m. Thursday, at the Baker County Parole and Probation Office, 3320 K St.; cited and released.

