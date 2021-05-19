Deaths
Daniel ‘Dan’ Douglas: Daniel “Dan” Douglas, 78, a longtime Halfway resident, died May 19, 2021, at his home, surrounded by love. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Dave Curtis: Memorial service Friday, May 21 at 11 a.m. at the Harvest Christian Church, 3720 Birch St. Friends are invited to join the family for a reception following the service at the church; food and refreshments will be provided. For those who would like to make a memorial donation in honor of Dave, the family suggests either St. Luke’s Mountain States Tumor Institute or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Gorden Lee Atkins: Memorial service will be Saturday, May 22 at 1 p.m. at the Unity Community Hall. Arrangements are under the direction of Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, where an online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com.
John Randall: Celebration of his life will take place on Sunday, May 30 at 1 p.m. at the Eagle Valley Grange Park in Richland, with food and beverages following. Those who would like to make a donation in John’s memory may do so to the Hilary Bonn Benevolence Fund, or the charity of one’s choice, through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Coy Riggs: Graveside service with military honors will be Saturday, May 22 at 10 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. For those who would like to make a memorial donation in honor of Coy, the family suggests Heart ’N Home Hospice through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Patricia ‘Patty’ Moore: Graveside service Saturday, May 22 at 2 p.m. at the Canyon City Cemetery in John Day. A potluck reception will follow at the Holiday Park. For those who would like to make a memorial donation in memory of Patty, the family suggests “Hope For Paws” through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Marie Yvonne Marks: Celebration of life barbecue will take place Saturday, May 22 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the home of Joanne and Kody Hufford, 47862 Anthony Lakes Highway, Norht Powder. In lieu of flowers, her family asks that donations in her memory be made to the North Powder Charter School through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for her family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
DRIVING WHILE LICENSE REVOKED (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Frank Nathan McNair, 41, Baker City, 9:48 p.m. Monday, May 17 in the 1500 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Umatilla County Circuit Court warrant): Paul Adam Heller, 49, transient, 1:42 p.m. Monday, May 17 at Resort Street and Court Avenue; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (two Baker County warrants): Leigh Ann Hunter, 40, Baker City, 5:38 p.m. Sunday, May 16 in the 1700 block of Broadway St., cited and released.
PROBATION VIOLATION (Parole Board warrant): Michael Scott Tugman, 32, Baker City, 1:05 p.m. Sunday, May 16 in the 2200 block of Broadway St.; jailed.
IDENTIFY THEFT, THIRD-DEGREE THEFT, FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD: James Dewayne Reedy, 54, Baker City, 12:28 p.m. Sunday, May 16 near the Baker County Library; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
CONTEMPT OF COURT: Trinity Rose Martinez, 18, Baker City, 3:40 p.m. Monday, May 17 at the sheriff’s office; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County warrant): Lane Victor Zacharias, 27, Baker City, 7:30 a.m. Monday, May 17 at the sheriff’s office; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Brian Scott Spencer, 43, Baker City, 5:09 p.m. Sunday, May 16 on Highway 7; cited and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.