The Rev. Elwain E. McKeen: 91, formerly of Baker City and Haines, died peacefully of natural causes on May 17, 2020, in Bend. Private services will be scheduled later.
BAKER COUNTY WARRANT: Edward Allen Braswell, 44, of Baker City, 8:49 a.m. Monday, in the 2100 block of Broadway St.; cited and released.
