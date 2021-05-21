Deaths
James Roger Kennedy: 80, of Baker City, died on March 29, 2021, at his home. To honor Roger’s wishes, a service will not take place. A short, informal celebration of life picnic will be Friday, June 11 at noon at Geiser-Pollman Park. It will be a no-host, bring your own picnic due to COVID-19 issues. To join, please pack a lunch and bring a picnic blanket or camp chair. To leave an online condolence for his family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Marie Yvonne Marks: Celebration of life barbecue will take place Saturday, May 22 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the home of Joanne and Kody Hufford, 47862 Anthony Lakes Highway, North Powder. In lieu of flowers, her family asks that donations in her memory be made to the North Powder Charter School through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for her family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Candy WIlliams: Celebration of her life will take place Sunday, May 30 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Elgin Community Center. Refreshments will be provided. For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Candy, the family suggests the Crime Victim and Survivors Services (CVSS) through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
John Randall: Celebration of his life will take place on Sunday, May 30 at 1 p.m. at the Eagle Valley Grange Park in Richland, with food and beverages following. Those who would like to make a donation in John’s memory may do so to the Hilary Bonn Benevolence Fund, or the charity of one’s choice, through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING ANOTHER PERSON: Tyler Ray Dewey, 31, Baker City, 5:15 p.m. Thursday, May 20 in the 1700 block of Valley Avenue; cited and released.
VIOLATION OF RELEASE AGREEMENT: Jonathan Dale Fields, 34, Baker City, 4:35 p.m. Thursday, May 20 in the 1700 block of Valley Avenue; jailed.
PROBATION VIOLATION (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Amanda Renee Crews, 43, Baker City, 1:57 p.m. Thursday, May 20 in the 1000 block of Walnut Street; jailed.
POSSESSION OF A STOLEN VEHICLE: Trevor Ryan Smith, 32, 8:04 p.m. Wednesday, May 19 at Main and Baker streets; jailed.
OREGON STATE PAROLE BOARD WARRANT: Tyler Joseph Anders, 31, Baker City, 6:24 p.m. Wednesday, May 19 at 17th Street and Auburn Avenue; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
MALHEUR COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT WARRANTS: Alan William Wolfe, 33, Baker City, 11:49 a.m. Wednesday, May 19 at the sheriff’s office; cited and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.