Deaths
James Richard Young: 89, of Baker City, died May 21, 2021, at his home, surrounded by family. His memorial service will be announced later. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Gaynelle Marie Nielsen: 74, of Baker City, died May 14, 2021, at her home. No services are planned at this time. To offer condolences to her family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Walt and Ronda Dillman: Graveside services for Walt and Ronda will be Saturday, May 29 at 11 a.m. at Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway. A reception will follow immediately at the Pine Valley Fairgrounds. Contributions in their memory can be made to the Pine Valley Fire Department, Pine Valley Fair Association or Pine Valley Ambulance, through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in memory of Walt and Ronda, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
Calvin McCullough: Celebration of his life, and a potluck, will be Saturday, May 29 at 3 p.m. at the VFW Hall in Halfway. Please bring a fun memory or store to share. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Iva E. Speelman: Potluck gathering to celebrate her life will take place Saturday, May 29 at the home of her daughter, Elaine Livran, in Sumpter starting at noon. Online condolences can be made at www.driskillmemorialchapel.com.
John Randall: Memorial service and celebration of his life, with a potluck, Sunday, May 30 at 1 p.m. at the Eagle Valley Grange Park in Richland. Food and beverages will be served following the service. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Candy WIlliams: Celebration of her life will take place Sunday, May 30 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Elgin Community Center. Refreshments will be provided. For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Candy, the family suggests the Crime Victim and Survivors Services (CVSS) through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
John Randall: Celebration of his life will take place on Sunday, May 30 at 1 p.m. at the Eagle Valley Grange Park in Richland, with food and beverages following. Those who would like to make a donation in John’s memory may do so to the Hilary Bonn Benevolence Fund, or the charity of one’s choice, through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Helen Marie Bogart: Celebration of her life will take place Saturday, June 5 at 2 p.m. at Clyde Holliday State Park near Mount Vernon. Memorial contributions can be made to the John Day Senior Center through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845. To offer online condolences to her family, go to www.driskillmemorialchapel.com.
Dan Douglas: Graveside service with military honors will take place Sunday, June 6 at 2 p.m. at Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Robert Lee Butler: Graveside memorial service Tuesday, June 7 at 11 a.m. at Moon Creek Cemetery in Mount Vernon. Memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warriors Project or to the American Heart Association through Gray’s West & Company Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave on-line condolences for Bob’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
James Roger Kennedy: Short, informal celebration of life picnic Friday, June 11 at noon at Geiser-Pollman Park. It will be a no-host bring-your-own-picnic event due to COVID-19 issues. If you would like to join, please pack a lunch and bring a picnic basket or camp chair. To leave an online condolence for his family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
DESTROYING EVIDENCE (Out-of-county warrant): Crystal Leanna Bly, 40, Nampa, Idaho, 4:40 p.m. Friday, May 21 at Broadway and Resort streets; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County warrant): John Robert Loebs-LaMiller, 34, Baker City, 1:15 p.m. Friday, May 21 at the sheriff’s office; cited and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.