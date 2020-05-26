POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT (domestic), HARASSMENT: Adrienna Dione Morris, 22, transient, 10:32 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Sixth Street; jailed. Morris was also cited on a Baker County Justice Court warrant.
OFFENSIVE LITTERING: Juan Pablo Burgos, 58, transient, 10:27 p.m. Saturday at Cherry and Campbell streets; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Jamie Joseph Weiss, 55, transient, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Sam-O Park, cited and released. Weiss was also cited on a Baker County Justice Court warrant for contempt of court on 8:38 a.m. Saturday at Birch and Campbell streets.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Michael E. Cassidy, 63, Baker City, 5:57 a.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of 10th Street; cited and released.
