Deaths
Francis A. Williamson: 95, of Baker City, died May 24, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City. A visitation will be Friday, May 28 from noon to 4 p.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave. Mass of Christian burial will be Saturday, May 29 at 10 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral, with Father Suresh Kumar Telegani officiating. Graveside interment with military honors will be Tuesday, June 1 at 10 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Legion, St. Francis de Sales Cathedral, or the charity of one’s choice through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Francis’ family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Joane M. Martell: 94, of Baker City, died May 24, 2021, at Settler’s Park. Services are under the direction of Coles Tribute Center. To light a candle in memory of Joane, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Walt and Ronda Dillman: Graveside services for Walt and Ronda will be Saturday, May 29 at 11 a.m. at Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway. A reception will follow immediately at the Pine Valley Fairgrounds. Contributions in their memory can be made to the Pine Valley Fire Department, Pine Valley Fair Association or Pine Valley Ambulance, through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in memory of Walt and Ronda, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
Calvin McCullough: Celebration of his life, and a potluck, will be Saturday, May 29 at 3 p.m. at the VFW Hall in Halfway. Please bring a fun memory or story to share. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Iva E. Speelman: Potluck gathering to celebrate her life will take place Saturday, May 29 at the home of her daughter, Elaine Livran, in Sumpter starting at noon. Online condolences can be made at www.driskillmemorialchapel.com.
Candy Williams: Celebration of her life will take place Sunday, May 30 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Elgin Community Center. Refreshments will be provided. For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Candy, the family suggests the Crime Victim and Survivors Services (CVSS) through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
John Randall: Celebration of his life will take place on Sunday, May 30 at 1 p.m. at the Eagle Valley Grange Park in Richland, with food and beverages following. Those who would like to make a donation in John’s memory may do so to the Hilary Bonn Benevolence Fund, or the charity of one’s choice, through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Helen Marie Bogart: Celebration of her life will take place Saturday, June 5 at 2 p.m. at Clyde Holliday State Park near Mount Vernon. Memorial contributions can be made to the John Day Senior Center through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845. To offer online condolences to her family, go to www.driskillmemorialchapel.com.
Dan Douglas: Graveside service with military honors will take place Sunday, June 6 at 2 p.m. at Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Robert Lee Butler: Graveside memorial service Tuesday, June 7 at 11 a.m. at Moon Creek Cemetery in Mount Vernon. Memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warriors Project or to the American Heart Association through Gray’s West & Company Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave online condolences for Bob’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
James Roger Kennedy: Short, informal celebration of life picnic Friday, June 11 at noon at Geiser-Pollman Park. It will be a no-host bring-your-own-picnic event due to COVID-19 issues. If you would like to join, please pack a lunch and bring a picnic basket or camp chair. To leave an online condolence for his family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Teresa Joyce Edwards, 68, Baker City, 6:43 p.m. Monday, May 24 in the 900 block of Highway 7; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Lincoln County warrant): Darion Alyssa Grove, 26, Baker City, 10:09 p.m. Tuesday, May 25 at the sheriff’s office; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR, SUPPLYING CONTRABAND (warrant), UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE (warrant), FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT (warrant), DISORDERLY CONDUCT (warrant): Michelle Diane Grende, 41, Baker City, 1:59 a.m. Wednesday, May 26 on Interstate 84, Milepost 306 eastbound; cited and released.
FAILURE TO REGISTER AS A SEX OFFENDER: Michael Scott Tugman, 31, Baker City, 9:14 a.m. Tuesday, May 25 at the Baker County Jail, where he was in custody on other charges.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS, RECKLESS ENDANGERING: Michaelle Lisa Clarke, 54, 9:40 p.m. Monday, May 24 on Highway 7, Milepost 38; cited and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.