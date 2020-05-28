Deaths
Kathleen McKown: 70, of Baker City, died May 23, 2020, at her home. No services are planned at this time. Memorial contributions can be made to Best Friends of Baker through Gray’s West & Co., 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in memory of Kathleen, or to leave a condolence for her family, go to www.grayswestco.com
Charlotte Morris: 85, of Baker City, died May 26, 2020, at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Harold Milner Jr.: 67, of Baker City, died May 26, 2020, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
VIOLATION OF NO CONTACT ORDER: Heather Marie Harlow, 36, of Baker City , 8:55 a.m. Tuesday, in the 1600 block of Seventh St.; jailed and later released on bail.
THIRD-DEGREE THEFT: Jacob D. Walker, 28, of Baker City, 6:14 p.m. Monday, at D&B, 3515 Pocahontas Road; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS — CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE: David S. Talbert, 64, of Yakima, Washington, 12:16 p.m. Saturday, in the westbound lanes of Interstate 84 near Baker City. Sr. Trooper Nicholas Hagedorn wrote in the daily media log that he pulled Talbert over after observing a near collision between the Mazda pickup truck Talbert was driving and a semi truck. Hagedorn’s report stated that Talbert’s dog was aggressive and was taken with him to the jail. Talbert later was taken to Saint Elizabeth Medical Center where he provided a consensual blood draw. Hagedorn wrote that Talbert admitted to methamphetamine ingestion two days earlier. Because of COVID-19 restrictions at the jail, Talbert was cited in lieu of custody; he also was cited on charges of no operator’s license and driving uninusured. He and his dog were dropped off at a motel in Baker City.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS — ALCOHOL, RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING ANOTHER PERSON and OPEN CONTAINER OF ALCOHOL IN VEHICLE: Tyrel J. Pottenger, 29, of Nampa,12:23 a.m. Monday, in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 about 10 miles south of Baker City. Sr. Trooper Nicholas Hagedorn wrote in the media log that while patrolling he observed Pottenger’s Jeep Grand Cherokee being operated in a manner indicative of drunken driving; after field testing Pottenger for signs of impairment, he was arrested. Hagedorn wrote that the vehicle also was occupied by Pottenger’s wife, Melodie A. Kulow, 31, of Nampa, who was heavily intoxicated, and their three children, ages 1, 4 and 7. A Sheriff’s deputy transported Kulow and her children to a motel in Baker City, Hagedorn stated. The driver was taken to the jail where his blood-alcohol concentration level tested at 0.07, Hagedorn wrote. Pottenger was cited in lieu of custody because of the COVID-19 restrictions at the jail. He was released to the motel with his family. Kulow also was cited on a charge of open container of alcohol in the vehicle. Hagedorn said he advised the DHS Child Welfare Division of the situation. VID-19 restrictions at the jail. He was released to the motel with his family. Kulow also was cited on a charge of open container of alcohol in the vehicle. Hagedorn said he advised the Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division of the situation.
