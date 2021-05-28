FUNERALS PENDING
Candy Williams: Celebration of her life will take place Sunday, May 30 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Elgin Community Center. Refreshments will be provided. For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Candy, the family suggests the Crime Victim and Survivors Services (CVSS) through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
John Randall: Celebration of his life will take place on Sunday, May 30 at 1 p.m. at the Eagle Valley Grange Park in Richland, with food and beverages following. Those who would like to make a donation in John’s memory may do so to the Hilary Bonn Benevolence Fund, or the charity of one’s choice, through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Helen Marie Bogart: Celebration of her life will take place Saturday, June 5 at 2 p.m. at Clyde Holliday State Park near Mount Vernon. Memorial contributions can be made to the John Day Senior Center through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845. To offer online condolences to her family, go to www.driskillmemorialchapel.com.
Dan Douglas: Graveside service with military honors will take place Sunday, June 6 at 2 p.m. at Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfeway. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Robert Lee Butler: Graveside memorial service Tuesday, June 7 at 11 a.m. at Moon Creek Cemetery in Mount Vernon. Memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warriors Project or to the American Heart Association through Gray’s West & Company Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave online condolences for Bob’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
MENACING (domestic violence): David Lee Felton, 43, Baker City, 8:19 p.m. Thursday, May 27 in the 2100 block of Fifth Street; jailed.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Brandon Ray Davis, 34, Baker City, 9:34 p.m. Wednesday, May 26 in the 3200 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS, DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE (violation): Gage Michael Niehaus, 21, Baker City, 3:51 p.m. Wednesday, May 26 at Campbell and Third streets; cited and released.
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE (violation): Sean Michael Dethloff, 23, Baker City, 3:51 p.m. Wednesday, May 26 at Campbell and Third streets; cited and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.