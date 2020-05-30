POLICE LOG

Baker City Police

Arrests, citations

SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Jamie Joseph Weiss, 55, transient, 3:03 a.m. Friday, in the 500 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.

Baker County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests, citations

HARASSMENT: Heather Marie Harlow, 36, of Baker City, 5:07 p.m. Thursday, at the Sheriff’s Office; cited in lieu of custody and released.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.