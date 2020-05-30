POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Jamie Joseph Weiss, 55, transient, 3:03 a.m. Friday, in the 500 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
HARASSMENT: Heather Marie Harlow, 36, of Baker City, 5:07 p.m. Thursday, at the Sheriff’s Office; cited in lieu of custody and released.
