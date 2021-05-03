POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
COMPUTER CRIME, FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD: James Dewayne Reedy, 54, Baker City, 2:01 p.m. Sunday, May 2 at 1 Sunridge Lane; jailed.
SECOND-DEGREE DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Adrienna Dione Morris, 23, Baker City, 2:25 p.m. Saturday, May 1 at Ash Street and Valley Avenue; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR, PROBATION VIOLATION (Umatilla County warrants): Jessica Diane Stricker, 43, Pendleton, 5:33 a.m. Saturday, May 1 in the 500 block of Church Street; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Brandon Douglas Culbertson, 33, 2:26 p.m. Friday, April 30 at 10th and C streets; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS, RECKLESS DRIVING, MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL: Zachary John Thomas Christman, 18, Baker City, 7:16 p.m. Sunday, May 2 at Highway 30 and Imnaha Road; cited and released.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS, SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Brian Scott Griffin, 37, Baker City, 2:19 p.m. Saturday, May 1 at Broadway and 10th streets; cited and released.
