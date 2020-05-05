POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO ABIDE BY DEFERRED PROSECUTION FOR FOURTH-DEGREE DOMESTIC ASSAULT and HARASSMENT (Baker County Circuit Court warranty): Larry Merl Barker, 39, of 34644 Stices Gulch, 12:58 a.m. Saturday, in the 500 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
THIRD-DEGREE THEFT: Edward Allen Braswell, 45, of Baker City; and Kimberly Lynn Winter, 27, of Baker City; both were cited and released at 6:29 p.m. Friday; in connection with a report of shoplifting at Grocery Outlet, 297 E. Campbell St.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
THIRD-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Jamie Weiss, 55, of Baker City, 4:48 p.m. Friday, at Geiser-Pollman Park; cited and released.
